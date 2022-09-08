NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NCC Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for NCC Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NCC Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
Separately, Investec raised NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
NCC Group Price Performance
About NCC Group
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NCC Group (NCCGF)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.