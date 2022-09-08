New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
New Residential Investment Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $11.81.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Residential Investment
About New Residential Investment
New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

