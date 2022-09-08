New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Residential Investment

About New Residential Investment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 62,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

