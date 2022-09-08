Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.37-$9.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.90 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.70 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.29.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,088. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.76. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Earnings History and Estimates for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

