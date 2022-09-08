Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.37-$9.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.90 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.70 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.29.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,088. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.76. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

