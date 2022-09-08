NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Trading Up 5.8%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 19,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 370,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a negative net margin of 196.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 18,136,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,513,000 after buying an additional 1,890,918 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,297,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,014,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,971,000 after purchasing an additional 47,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,306,000 after purchasing an additional 58,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,416,000 after purchasing an additional 787,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

