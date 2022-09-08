NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $543.00 million-$553.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.43 million. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.33-$7.53 EPS.
A number of brokerages have commented on NICE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on NICE to $275.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.22.
NICE stock opened at $207.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.49.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 27.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 62.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
