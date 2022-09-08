Nimiq Price Up 22.1% This Week (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $12.66 million and approximately $162,225.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,152.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.50 or 0.08482020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00189637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00026666 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00297138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.57 or 0.00786188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.12 or 0.00663712 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001253 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,329,161,717 coins and its circulating supply is 9,762,161,717 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

