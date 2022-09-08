Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 175,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 932,244 shares.The stock last traded at $3.50 and had previously closed at $3.60.

Nomura Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

In other news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,772.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,438. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,511,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 613,999 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

