Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 175,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 932,244 shares.The stock last traded at $3.50 and had previously closed at $3.60.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.
In other news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,772.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,438. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.
