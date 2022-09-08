Norcros (LON:NXR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $240.78

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.78 ($2.91) and traded as low as GBX 204.80 ($2.47). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 216 ($2.61), with a volume of 9,751 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company has a market cap of £186.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 218.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 238.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37.

In related news, insider Nick Kelsall sold 25,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £56,749.50 ($68,571.17).

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

