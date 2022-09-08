Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.53 billion-$15.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.77 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.35.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of JWN stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,867,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Nordstrom has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $36.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

