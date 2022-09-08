Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 678.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Up 1.5 %

NVS stock opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.14. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $179.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

