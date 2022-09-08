Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Trimmed by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.96. The stock had a trading volume of 24,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,500. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

