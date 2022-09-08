Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) traded down 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.90. 197,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,041,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.
Nutex Health Stock Down 7.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.10.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health
Nutex Health Company Profile
Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.
