Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 3rd

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NUO opened at $12.49 on Thursday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $16.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:NUO Get Rating ) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

