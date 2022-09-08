Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 3rd

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NUO opened at $12.49 on Thursday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $16.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
