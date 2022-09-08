Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE NXP opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $17.65.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

