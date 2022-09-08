NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,126 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.17. The company had a trading volume of 777,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,487,184. The firm has a market cap of $346.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.65 and a 200-day moving average of $193.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

