NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.26.

NVIDIA stock opened at $134.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

