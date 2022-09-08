Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL) Announces Final Dividend of $0.05

Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88.

Objective Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, supplies information technology software and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers Objective Inform, which provides document management, records management, office 365, SharePoint governance, reporting insights, and drawings management solutions; Objective Perform to streamline and automate content-driven processes; Objective ECM, an information management and process automation solution; Objective Connect, a secure external file sharing application; Objective Redact, a redaction software for security for conscious organizations; and Objective GOV365.

