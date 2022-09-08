Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL) Announces Final Dividend of $0.05

Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.
Objective Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88.
Objective Company Profile
