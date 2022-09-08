OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.72

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded OC Oerlikon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

OC Oerlikon Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06.

OC Oerlikon Company Profile

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

