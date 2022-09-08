ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,228.88 or 0.99837812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00071166 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00024693 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005243 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

ODUWA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.