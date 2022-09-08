Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.25–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $463.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $463.99 million. Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.73–$0.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Okta from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Okta Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.98. 86,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,330,571. Okta has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $272.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,625,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,535,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Okta by 27.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 214,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after purchasing an additional 46,257 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

