Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.30

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and traded as high as $22.89. Olympus shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 126,655 shares.

Olympus Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Olympus alerts:

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Olympus had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 13.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olympus Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

Further Reading

