Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading 4% Higher

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating) traded up 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 17,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 70,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$17.76 million and a P/E ratio of -9.29.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 51,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

