Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Redburn Partners

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Redburn Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.86. The company had a trading volume of 34,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,542. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 302.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,981,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 156,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

