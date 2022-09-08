ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Stake Reduced by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,659,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,291 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor makes up about 0.7% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $103,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

Shares of ON stock opened at $67.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.80.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

