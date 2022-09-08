ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 1.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $75.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

