Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.19-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$940.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.33 million. Oportun Financial also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.06 EPS.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.08. 3,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,146. The stock has a market cap of $167.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Oportun Financial to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

