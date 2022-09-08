Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading Up 1.9%

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Approximately 7,437,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 16,623,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The firm has a market cap of £8.62 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10.

Oracle Power Company Profile

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. It is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. The company primarily holds interests in the Thar Block VI project that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Thar Province of Pakistan.

