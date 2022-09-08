Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Orbia Advance Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

