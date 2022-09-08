Origin Dollar (OUSD) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $48.34 million and $353,056.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,373.53 or 0.99980189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039287 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

OUSD is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2020. Origin Dollar’s total supply is 48,559,067 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com.

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Dollar (OUSD) is a new stablecoin that was initially launched in September 2020 on the Ethereum network. It allows users to earn yield while it's still in their wallet. It was created by the team at Origin Protocol (OGN).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

