Orion Acquisition (NASDAQ:OHPA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 46,800 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.84.

Orion Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Acquisition by 29.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 236,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 54,113 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Acquisition by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,120,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 51,029 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Acquisition by 89.0% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,804,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,685,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Acquisition Company Profile

Orion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.