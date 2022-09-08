OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.02-$6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

OSI Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OSIS stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.26. The company had a trading volume of 128,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,008. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $75.67 and a 12 month high of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,864.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $143,042.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,864.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,012,792.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,576,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 378,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

