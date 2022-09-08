OST Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (OST)

OST (OST) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. One OST coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. OST has a total market capitalization of $376,878.30 and approximately $17,945.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OST has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,654.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022388 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00061425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00071183 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005809 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00083989 BTC.

OST Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. OST’s official website is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom.

OST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

