Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Oxbridge Re from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

OXBR opened at $2.77 on Monday. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $16.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 48.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

