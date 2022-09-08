Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.00 million-$280.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.58 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.85-$10.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.00.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:OXM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.58. 208,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,798. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $119.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.13. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,782,000 after buying an additional 79,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.