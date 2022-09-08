P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,394 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.93% of Simon Property Group Acquisition worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 92.4% in the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 71,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 34,371 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 252,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 47.7% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

SPGS remained flat at $9.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

