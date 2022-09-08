P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Invests $11.53 Million in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 423,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,534,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Nielsen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NLSN. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at $6,810,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1,063.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth $12,939,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 66,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 27,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,539. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $27.92.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

