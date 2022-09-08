P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Takes $8.55 Million Position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 856,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,549,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned 9.93% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $6,986,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $4,787,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $4,720,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $3,992,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $3,393,000.

Get Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVCB remained flat at $10.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 250,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,179. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.02.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.