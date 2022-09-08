P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Takes Position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 469,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 1.09% of RXR Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RXR Acquisition by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 149,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in RXR Acquisition by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,900 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in RXR Acquisition by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 45,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in RXR Acquisition by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,406,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,213,000 after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

RXR Acquisition Stock Performance

RXRA remained flat at $9.84 on Thursday. 340,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,261. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

About RXR Acquisition

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

