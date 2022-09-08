PAC Protocol (PAC) Hits One Day Volume of $47,653.00

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $5.09 million and $47,653.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002044 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 17,128,424,163 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

