PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $365.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.13 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.68.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Trading Up 0.5 %

PD stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 667,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,194. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,012,809.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,012,809.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $411,003.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 460,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,681,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 87,497 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PagerDuty by 755.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.