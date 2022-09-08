Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.03-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.40-$9.50 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock traded up $7.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $547.25. 996,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,508. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $421.55 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $518.83 and its 200-day moving average is $534.89.

Palo Alto Networks shares are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. UBS Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $650.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total transaction of $6,006,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 671,812 shares in the company, valued at $336,295,650.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total transaction of $6,006,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 671,812 shares in the company, valued at $336,295,650.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 236,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,486,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,841 shares of company stock valued at $416,689,390 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

