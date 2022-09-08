Pangolin (PNG) Trading Down 2.3% This Week

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a total market cap of $5.46 million and $197,292.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00038402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,390.20 or 0.99900155 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039201 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

PNG is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2021. Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,475,806 coins. The official website for Pangolin is pangolin.exchange. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Pangolin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pangolin is a decentralized exchange (DEX) which runs on Avalanche, uses the same automated market-making (AMM) model as Uniswap's. Pangolin offers three critically important benefits: fast and cheap trades, community-driven development, and a fair and open token distribution.PNG is the Pangolin governance token. PNG holders can use their tokens to provide liquidity in Pangolin's pools and vote on proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.