Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $283.34

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.34 ($3.42) and traded as low as GBX 265 ($3.20). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 268 ($3.24), with a volume of 513,324 shares traded.

Pantheon International Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 38.06, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 260.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 281.77. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 251.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pantheon International news, insider John Burgess acquired 758,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £2,001,861.84 ($2,418,876.08).

Pantheon International Company Profile

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

