Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Trading 13.7% Higher

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) rose 13.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 256,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 131,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.60 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$267.11 million and a P/E ratio of -69.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

