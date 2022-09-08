Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 1,357 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $364.27. The stock had a trading volume of 122,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,589. The business has a fifty day moving average of $369.09 and a 200 day moving average of $379.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

