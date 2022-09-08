Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,559 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

ORCL stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,454. The company has a market cap of $197.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average is $74.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

