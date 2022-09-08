Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $501.65. 6,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,912. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $517.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.09 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

