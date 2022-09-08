Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 104.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,282,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,260 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $95,692,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,990. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.66. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

