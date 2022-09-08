Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,045 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.6% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after buying an additional 520,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087,495. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.32. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $367.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $19,156,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,859,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,389,714,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.