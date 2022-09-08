Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,196 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,296,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $271,800,000 after purchasing an additional 61,842 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,028,505 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $240,094,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 812,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,173,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after buying an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.86. The company had a trading volume of 39,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.93 and a 200 day moving average of $112.77. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.21 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

